Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138,296 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $243,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,157. The company has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day moving average is $340.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

