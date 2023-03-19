Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $457.18 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Mask Network has a market cap of $457.18 million and approximately $419.68 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00021302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 98.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00361997 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.16 or 0.26311178 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.