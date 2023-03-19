Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.69. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

