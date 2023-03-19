Markel (NYSE:MKL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE MKL traded down $46.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,346.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,267.39. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.