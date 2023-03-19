Markel (NYSE:MKL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE MKL traded down $46.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,346.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,267.39. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
