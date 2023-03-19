Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LOAN opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.57.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.