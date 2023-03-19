Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

