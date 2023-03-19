Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $77.01 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $694.85 or 0.02491718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $679.31 million and $77.01 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00358886 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.79 or 0.26085057 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

