Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.96 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $33.96 million and approximately $92,737.20 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003626 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00206353 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.65 or 1.00003846 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001019 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $128,039.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

