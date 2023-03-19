Magic Internet Money Tops One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003529 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $102.91 million and $1.07 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00360536 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.37 or 0.26205019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.