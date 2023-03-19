Macroview Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

