Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.66.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
