Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.