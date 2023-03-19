Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 28,100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.