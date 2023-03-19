Loop Capital Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $8.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
