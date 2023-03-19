Loop Capital Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $8.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in LivePerson by 9.4% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivePerson by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

