LooksRare (LOOKS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.41 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $80.05 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00360862 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,403.87 or 0.26228696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

