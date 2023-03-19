Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 26,066,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,210,971. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

