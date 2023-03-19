LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LLGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.05.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

