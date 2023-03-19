LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

