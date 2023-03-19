LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. 3,768,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

