Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $84.94

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $84.94 or 0.00310255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.16 billion and approximately $456.53 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.