Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $160.17 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $160.17 million and $3.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005251 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

