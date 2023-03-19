Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of LMB stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

