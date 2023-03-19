LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,382. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

