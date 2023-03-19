LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,382. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
