Lido Staked ETH Price Up 22% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $10.46 billion and approximately $18.05 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,797.37 or 0.06415081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00366055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.98 or 0.26606182 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,818,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,814,389.34574139. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,776.34355246 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $30,963,288.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

