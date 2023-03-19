Lido DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109.97 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $109.97 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00009148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,895,343 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

