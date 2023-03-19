Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 780 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,846,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,449,194. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

