Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 94.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $199.11. 2,216,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.