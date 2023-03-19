Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,900 shares of company stock worth $12,593,525. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

GL stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 1,183,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,428. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

