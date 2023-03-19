Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. 7,038,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,015. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

