Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes comprises about 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

