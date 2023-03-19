Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CRWD opened at $133.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

