Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

BAC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

