Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

