Legacy Bridge LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

EMR stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.