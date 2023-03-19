Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

