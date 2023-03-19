Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.02 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.