Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

