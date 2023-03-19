Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

