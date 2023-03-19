LCX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $860,309.67 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, LCX has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $74.88 million and $860,309.67 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LCX Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

