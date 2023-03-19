Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $251,958.80 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

