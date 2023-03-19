Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 240,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,695. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Lantronix by 146.3% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 656,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 283,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,421 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

