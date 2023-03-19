Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Performance
LTRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 240,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,695. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
