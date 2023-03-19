Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 402,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

