Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 402,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $21.12.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
