Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $508.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

