Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $508.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

