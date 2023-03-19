Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. 1,532,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,158. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

