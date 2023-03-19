K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €19.49 ($20.96) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($39.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

