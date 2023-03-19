Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kornit Digital worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 665,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,633. The stock has a market cap of $924.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.