Komodo Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $588,823.53 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

