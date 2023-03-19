KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0708 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and $797,788.84 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

