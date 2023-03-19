Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

