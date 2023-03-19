Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 3,476,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

