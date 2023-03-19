Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.86. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.17.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

