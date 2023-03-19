KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.87.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,675,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,399,200. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.