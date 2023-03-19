Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 16,730,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

